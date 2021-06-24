BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Shares Up 1.1%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,988 ($25.97) and last traded at GBX 1,984 ($25.92). Approximately 72,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 74,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,962 ($25.63).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,928.32. The company has a market cap of £962.53 million and a PE ratio of 8.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.80. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.