Blair William & Co. IL Buys 6,123 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in LHC Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in LHC Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $199.45 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

