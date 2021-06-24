Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $624.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $626.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

