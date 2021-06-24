Blocery (BLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Blocery has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Blocery has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $1.06 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.56 or 0.00609025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Blocery

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

