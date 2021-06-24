BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

BlueCity stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. BlueCity has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39.

Get BlueCity alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueCity by 226.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueCity in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.