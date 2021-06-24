Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Down 0.9%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s share price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.28 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.64 ($0.14). 844,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,273,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.74 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.22. The firm has a market cap of £105.58 million and a PE ratio of -53.25.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

