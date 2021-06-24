BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,074 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

SFE stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.95 million, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.