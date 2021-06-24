BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,233 Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

