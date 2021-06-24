BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,689 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Exterran were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 198.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 479,279 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 82,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Exterran alerts:

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $34,916.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,146.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.