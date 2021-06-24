BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

