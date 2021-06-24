BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,979 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Intevac were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intevac by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVAC opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.96. Intevac, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

