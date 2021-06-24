BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:WHG opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

