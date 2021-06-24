BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,150 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $2,189,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $373.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.52. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

