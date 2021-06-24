BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 843 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ooma were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 116.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 64,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ooma by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 597,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ooma by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ooma by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

OOMA opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.45 and a beta of 0.40. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

