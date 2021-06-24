Bobby Gentile Sells 13,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AZEK opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of -62.61.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

