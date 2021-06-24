Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.35

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 1711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOLT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $567.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a current ratio of 22.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $96,209,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.