Boosted Finance Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $571,313.08 and approximately $17,439.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $9.55 or 0.00027214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00162759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,173.58 or 0.99116106 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars.

