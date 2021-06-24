Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $16.55 million and $430,772.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00377790 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002983 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016289 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00960920 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,429,066 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

