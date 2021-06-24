Bp Plc Sells 641 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Globant were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after buying an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after buying an additional 131,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $226.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.47. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $137.97 and a one year high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

