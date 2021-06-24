Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $328.53 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,571 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.5% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $328,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.04. 114,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,247. The stock has a market cap of $429.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

