Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $46.27 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,380,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,552 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $46,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 247,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,148,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

