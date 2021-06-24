Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $54.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $54,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 963.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,155,863 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 178,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 646,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 218,043 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 2,029,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,764,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

