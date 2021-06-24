Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 23,141 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,141 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of The Travelers Companies worth $61,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,310,000 after purchasing an additional 507,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,273. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

