Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 27,685 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $77,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,112. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

