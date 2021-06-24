Brendan Kennedy Sells 400,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TLRY stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 611,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,918,289. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,894 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 91.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,083 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth $631,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth $3,168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth $1,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

