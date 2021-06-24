Brian N. Schell Sells 10,020 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CBOE stock opened at $118.69 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $131,966,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $100,783,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
