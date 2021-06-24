Brian N. Schell Sells 10,020 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $118.69 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $131,966,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $100,783,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

