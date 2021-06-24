British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,772 ($36.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,773.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,175 ($41.48).

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17 shares of company stock worth $46,590 and sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

