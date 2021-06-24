Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $144,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $471.29. The company had a trading volume of 36,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $459.16. The stock has a market cap of $193.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

