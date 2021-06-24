Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 13,236 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,019,681.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 30,543 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $4,544,492.97.

On Monday, June 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $3,235,862.05.

On Friday, June 11th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $334,538.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04.

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.76 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.32.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after buying an additional 1,823,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,797,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $21,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

