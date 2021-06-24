Brokerages Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $393.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce sales of $393.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.80 million to $393.60 million. ePlus reported sales of $355.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.67. 49,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.32. ePlus has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

