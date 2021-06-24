Brokerages Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Announce $2.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $2.70. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.47. 424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $178.83 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

