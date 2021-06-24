Brokerages Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ICL Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ICL Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

