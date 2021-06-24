Brokerages Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ICL Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ICL Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.