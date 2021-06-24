Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Information Services Group also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial raised their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

