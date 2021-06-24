Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.77. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,997. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.76. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

