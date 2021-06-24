Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.04. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. 157,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.12. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 92.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

