Brokerages Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report $324.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.16 million. National Instruments posted sales of $301.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.54. 303,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 386.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 63,779 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 198.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 337,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 389.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 593,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

