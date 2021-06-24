Brokerages Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). 10x Genomics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $289,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $1,383,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 443,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,792,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $43,736,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,253. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $203.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.29.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

