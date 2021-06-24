Brokerages Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Hercules Capital also posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,480,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 225.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,987 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares in the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.28. 696,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

