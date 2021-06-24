Brokerages Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.44. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 688.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,873. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.32. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

