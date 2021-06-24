Brokerages Expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of VEC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $573.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.47. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 5,244.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 941,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vectrus by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,717 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

