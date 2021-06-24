Brokerages Expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $60.38 on Monday. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.21.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

