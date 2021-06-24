Brokerages Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target at $84.17

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,214. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.21. Domo has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $82.17.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.