Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Target Price at $92.50

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of EHC opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

