Brokerages Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Target Price at $59.65

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.65.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -311.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.89. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

