Brokerages Set PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
PQG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PQ Group stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.84. PQ Group has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68.
PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
About PQ Group
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
