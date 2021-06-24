Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Price Target at $73.11

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.11.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,461,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 78,996 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,464. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

