Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $66.00

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of -1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,802.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

