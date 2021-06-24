Brokerages Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) PT at $19.60

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,478 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 746.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112,684 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNC traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $823.76 million, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.96.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.