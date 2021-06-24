BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of BRP opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2,411.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 483,137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BRP Group by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BRP Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 174,846 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

