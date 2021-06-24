BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.120-6.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.02 billion-6.25 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.33. 3,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,967. BRP has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

